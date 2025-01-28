Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar at Mumbai railway station with heavy security, waves at fans as they go berserk. Watch

Bollywood star Salman Khan created a frenzy among fans as he was spotted shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar, at a bustling railway station in Mumbai on Monday night. Videos of the actor filming a scene for the movie surfaced on the internet, sparking excitement among his admirers. Salman Khan's video shooting for Sikandar at Mumbai railway station surfaces on internet.

Salman waves at fans at Mumbai railway station

In the videos, Salman Khan was heavily guarded by security as he made his way inside the railway station. The actor, dressed in a black shirt and blue denim jeans, was seen shooting a scene for Sikandar as a crowd gathered around him. Fans, upon catching a glimpse of the superstar, went berserk, shouting and screaming for his attention. The actor, known for his warm interaction with fans, obliged by waving at them in between takes.

Fans widely shared the videos on social media, with one tweet reading, "Unstoppable, fearless, and larger than life. Salman Khan is the embodiment of charisma and courage." Another fan commented, "AR Murugadoss #ARM is going to give us a 1000 crore movie." Yet another added, "Insane craze of Salman Khan on the set of Sikandar at the railway station today!"

Earlier, another video of Salman Khan shooting for Sikandar emerged online, showing the actor stepping out of a kaali peeli taxi, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic onlookers eager to see him in action. In this video, Salman was dressed in a blue shirt paired with denim jeans, exuding his trademark charm.

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is an action-packed film that also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 28, 2025.

Speaking about working with Salman Khan, director AR Murugadoss said, "Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express. Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making this happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”