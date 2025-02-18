Salman Khan gets intense on new Sikandar poster, fans say the film is going to be ‘bawaal’

New poster out

On Tuesday, Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share the poster on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday.

“Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar,” Salman wrote while sharing the poster.

The production house also posted the poster, writing, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on February 27”.

The new poster gives fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s look, which seems intense and ferocious.

The latest poster of Salman's upcoming film Sikandar is a masterclass in minimalism as it just shows the superstar's piercing gaze doing all the talking.

The poster suggests that Salman's character is in a precarious situation, as he appears to be deflecting an attack. A sharp object is visible near his face, implying a high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled moment. The poster comes with hints that Sikandar will be an action-packed thrill ride.

Fans got excited with the poster reveal. One user shared, “Intense poster bhai...SALMAN ERA IS COMING BACK”, with another mentioning, “Finally Bhai is Back. Devil Eye”.

One comment read, “Best on expected as usual Bahi”, with one describing “bawaal”.

“Woah that's big. Blockbuster incoming,” one shared.

About the film

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The plot of the film is being kept underwraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.