'I couldn't do anything about it': Salman Khan gives rare glimpse into restrictions he faced in prison

Actor Salman Khan gave a rare insight into his time spent in prison. The actor recently sat down with his nephew Arhaan Khan and shared his personal and professional experiences on Arhaan's podcast Dumb Biryani. This marked his first-ever podcast appearance.

During the conversation, Salman reflected on his journey. One of the excerpts of the conversation that caught everyone's attention is when the Dabangg star briefly opened up about the time when he was in prison. (Also read: Salman Khan says he wanted to direct when he was 17 but nobody gave him work: ‘Yeh baccha kya direct karega?’)

Salman Khan on time in prison

While discussing the importance of hard work and discipline, the actor emphasised that making excuses, such as needing sleep, only acts as an obstacle to success.

He said, "'I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something; you'll automatically go to sleep. So I don't understand these things... I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours, and then someday, once a month, I sleep for seven hours."

"Somedays, I'll get a five-minute break between shots, so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it... When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work," Salman added.

Why Salman Khan went to prison

Salman's imprisonment was linked to a controversial case involving the illegal hunting of blackbucks in 1998. In April 2006, Salman was handed a five-year prison sentence and remanded to Jodhpur jail. He was released on bail a few days later. In 2018, a Jodhpur court against sentenced him to prison in a related case and the actor spent a few days in prison before being released on bail yet again.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman will be headlining AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid this year.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar. Apart from Sikandar, Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

