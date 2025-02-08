Salman Khan says he wanted to direct when he was 17 but nobody gave him work: ‘Yeh baccha kya direct karega?’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sikandar, recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani. While advising his nephew about making the right career choices and following the right path, the actor revealed that he never wanted to be an actor but instead aspired to become a director while growing up. Salman Khan says he wanted to be a director and was asked to be an actor instead.

Salman Khan wished to be a director

Salman shared that he initially wanted to be a director and said, "I remember being very clear that I wanted to be a director. I used to model, and after that, I pursued direction. I used to write at that time, and I still do. But back then, since I wanted to be a director, I would write as well. Nobody gave me work as a director. I was 17 years old. They said, 'Yeh baccha kya direct karega?' (How can this kid direct?)."

He further spoke about how he ended up becoming an actor, saying, "Everywhere I went, they said, 'Start acting.' So then I started making videos with Nasir, Nazim, and Kazim, Johnny (Walker) chacha’s sons. In those videos, I was neither the comedian nor the villain—I was the hero."

Salman made his grand Bollywood debut in 1988 with a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, starring Rekha, Farooq Sheikh, and Bindu. He then debuted as a lead hero in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. The film became an all-time blockbuster, catapulting him to fame. He then went on to deliver several hits and blockbusters, including Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, Kurbaan, Patthar Ke Phool, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Karan Arjun, and many more. Today, he is one of the most successful and bankable actors in Bollywood.

Salman Khan’s upcoming work

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The action drama, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to release in theatres this Eid.