Salman Khan works very hard on his roles as an actor, says Sooraj Barjatya: ‘He connects to the ordinary man’

Salman Khan has given some of his best films under the direction of Sooraj Barjatya. Some of their most memorable films include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. In an interview with Tried and Refused Productions on their YouTube channel, the director opened up about Salman the actor and the unique quality that makes him such a huge star. (Also read: Salman Khan opens up on making efforts for family, forgiving a person: 'If I give you advice you'll hate me') Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan at the screening of Uunchai. (Varinder Chawla)

What Sooraj Barjatya said

During the conversation, Sooraj said, “I have worked more than 600 days. I think the most important part of Salman bhai as an actor is his naturalness. His ability to not worry about making a mistake, which is a very big plus point of him. He is not worried about making a fool of himself and that really works. Nahi toh you are always like log kya bolenge (what will people say)… he just lets himself go. I think that is his biggest naturalness as an actor.”

‘He works very hard on his roles’

He went on to add, “That's why if one sees that to have such a big mass appeal, it is just to trust the gut. He is someone who just connects to the ordinary man. If you look at him closely, he works very hard on his roles. Sometimes when I will go to narrate to him he will just be looking at you and observing. He will hear the scene, he will come on set and he will watch from afar what is being said. Then he will come. He makes everyone comfortable.”

Fans will see Salman next in Sikandar, which is being directed by AR Murugados. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser of the film was released on December. A recently released poster of Salman from the film sees Salman carrying a spear, without showing his face. The film will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.