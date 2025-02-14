Salman Khan's Valentine's Day post is all about loving your family: 'Happy familitines day'

Instead of spending the day with a special someone, Salman has revealed that he's celebrating Valentine's Day surrounded by his loving family, making it a day filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.

Salman Khan’s Valentine’s Day

To mark the occasion of Valentine's Day, Salman took to his social media accounts on Instagram and X, where he shared a delightful photograph. In a playful twist, Salman also extended a unique greeting to his fans, wishing them a "Happy Familitines Day".

Salman shared a family photo featuring all members, including his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan and brother Sohail Khan.

“Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day,” he wrote sharing the picture.

As soon as the post was shared, fans took to the comment section to express love and appreciation. One person wrote, "Familitines Day it is from now." Another user wrote, "Hahahaha best one bhai," while others posted laughter emojis in the comment section.

Many called the photo ‘perfect’. Another wrote, “Love u Salman sir…"

Salman’s next project

At the work front, Salman is busy with his next film, Sikander. Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film’s teaser was released earlier this year. The 1-minute-41-second long video shows Salman's Sikandar entering a room filled with weapons and people dressed in samurai armour. However, he seems aware that he has walked into a trap because he says, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)”. While he did cameos in Singham Again and Baby John, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif.