Sohail Khan shares perfect family portrait with Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan; mom Salma makes rare appearance

Family portrait

On Tuesday, Sohail took to Instagram to share the picture. The picture shows Sohail, Arbaaz, Arpita, Salman and Alvira Khan posing with their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. While Salma Khan wore an ethnic outfit, the rest of the family opted for casual looks. Sohail captioned the post, “Blessed,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The photo offers a rare glimpse into the Khan family's personal life, showcasing what a casual family day looks like for this clan.

Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan reacted to the picture and dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful family”. Another added, “Khan family respect button”. “Truly blessed,” shared one user. Another user wrote, “It's the best family Wishing a happy birthday to Mr. Salim Khan I hope that he stays in good health and happiness forever”.

Sohail in the news with mystery woman

In September, a video of Sohail dining with a mystery woman emerged on social media, sparking widespread speculation online about whether he has found love again. The rumour was fuelled by a paparazzi account, which suggested that Sohail was seen on a dinner date with his girlfriend.

When Hindustan Times reached out to Sohail, he dismissed the dating rumours stating, “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.”

Sohail, 53, was previously married to fashion designer Seema Sajdeh. After reportedly staying separately for a couple of years, the duo filed for divorce in 2022. They share two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.