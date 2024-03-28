Dolly Chaiwala poses with Sohail Khan while vacationing in the Maldives. Pic goes viral

A few days ago, Dolly Chaiwala hit the headlines for serving tea to Bill Gates. Post that, he quickly became an Internet sensation and received lots of love from people. Now, once again, Dolly Chaiwala has caught the attention of netizens. But why? As pictures of him vacationing in the Maldives and posing with Sohail Khan were shared on social media, and it quickly went viral, with many people congratulating him for his success. (Also Read: Nagpur's Dolly Chaiwala: Now, I want to serve tea to PM Narendra Modi) Snapshot of Dolly Chaiwala with Sohail Khan. (Instagram/@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

On his Instagram, Dolly posted a picture of him with Sohail Khan in Maldives. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Maldives mein mile Sohail Khan sir, bohut acha laga sir se milke (With Sohail Khan sir in Maldives. Felt very good to meet him.)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the post here:

X user Shujau Hussain also shared pictures with Dolly Chaiwala on the microblogging platform. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Welcome to #Maldives #DollyChaiwala #aMaldivian." In the images, you can see Dolly posing with a few locals and enjoying his time in the country. (Also Read: Who is Dolly Chaiwalla, the tea seller who made chai for Bill Gates)

After Dolly shared the picture with Sohail Khan, it quickly garnered attention. The post has close to 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several netizens congratulated him for his success.

Check out how X users reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "May God give you more success, brother."

A second said, "I'm very happy for Dolly. Jab ek shote buisness wala tarakki krta hai tab boht khushi hoti hai (I'm very happy for Dolly. When a small business seller succeeds, I feel very happy to see that.)

A third added, "Good going, Dolly, bro. Proud to see you."

"He has an extraordinary talent, and hence he is here now, not because of chai, his style brought him here," posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, "Dolly brother has become world famous!"