EXCLUSIVE | Sohail Khan reacts to dating rumours after video with mystery woman goes viral

A video of actor Sohail Khan dining with a mystery woman on Monday has sparked widespread speculation online about whether he has found love again. The rumour was fuelled by a paparazzi account, which suggested that Khan was seen on a dinner date with his girlfriend. Actor Sohail Khan was spotted with a woman on Monday post dinner.

Also read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too

When HT City reached out to Khan, he dismissed the dating rumours stating, “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.”

Khan, 53, was previously married to Seema Sajdeh. After reportedly staying separately for a couple of years, the duo filed for divorce in 2022. They share two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan.