Salman Khan looks grumpy as he poses with fans at New Delhi airport; internet thinks ‘he is exhausted’

After launching his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s song in Dubai, Salman Khan was recently spotted with his sister Arpita Khan at Delhi airport. Though the superstar obliged his fans with photos, he wasn’t seen smiling and looked annoyed, which caught the attention of social media users. Salman Khan looks angry as he poses with fans at New Delhi airport.

Salman was captured posing with fans at New Delhi airport. However, he didn’t smile while posing and instead looked angry and annoyed. The superstar was seen wearing a black leather jacket, which he paired with blue jeans and a beige t-shirt. After posing for photographs, he was seen walking away to the private lounge.

While many fans admired his look and swag, others pointed out how he appeared angry and tired. One comment read, “He is in a very angry mood.” Another internet user wrote, “He looks tired. Saudi, Dubai, and then back to Mumbai, then Delhi—he is exhausted from travelling and work.” Another comment read, “He’s tired due to constant travelling, and he has a back injury.” Praising his look, a fan wrote, “He has shaved his beard a bit, it looks sooo good.”

Salman recently launched his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s song in Dubai. During the event, when host Kris Fade commended the actor and his family for supporting Ayaan, the superstar responded, “That’s what nepotism is!” leaving everyone, including Ayaan, laughing.

Salman’s upcoming film

Salman is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas this Eid.

Speaking about working with Salman, the film’s director said, “Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can’t express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark! I’ve poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”