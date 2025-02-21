Menu Explore
Salman Khan admits to nepotism as he launches nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new song in Dubai

BySantanu Das
Feb 21, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Salman Khan did not deny nepotism charges as he promoted his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri at the launch of his new track Universal Laws in Dubai.

Actor Salman Khan proudly supported his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri as he launched his new track Universal Laws in Dubai. The actor did not shy away from dropping the word nepotism during the event, where Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also present. The video of Salman on stage talking about Ayaan has now surfaced on Reddit. (Also read: Salman Khan looks ‘AI-generated’, Sajid Nadiadwala is unrecognisable in new pic, says Reddit)

Salman Khan talked about nepotism while promoting nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new track. (ANI)
Salman Khan talked about nepotism while promoting nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new track. (ANI)

What Salman said

In the video that has caught the attention of many users on Reddit, Salman was on stage with Ayaan at the song launch which was hosted by Dubai Bling’s DJ Bliss. As he went ahead and appreciated Salman and the entire Khan family for showing so much support to Ayaan, the actor immediately said, “That's what nepotism is!” Salman's lighthearted response left everyone in splits, including Ayaan, who stood right beside him.

That’s what nepotism is- Salman 😂
byu/Icy-One-5297 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Salman also added, “His (Ayaan) parents, good producers. Both the kids, Alizeh and Ayaan." The audience cheered for him as he then launched the song. Ayaan is Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri's son. Alvira is Salman's sister.

Their previous collaboration

Earlier Salman and Ayaan had collaborated on the song You are Mine. The music video featured Salman with Ayaan, who rendered the rap portions of the track. The song was composed by Vishal Mishra.

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Sikandar. A new poster of the film was released a few days ago. The film stars Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

