Salman Khan looks ‘AI-generated’, Sajid Nadiadwala is unrecognisable in new pic, says Reddit

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Salman Khan, who is set to star in the filmmaker’s upcoming movie Sikandar, was seen celebrating his birthday in a new picture. However, Reddit users feel that the photo looks AI-generated. Salman Khan wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday.

(Also Read: Salman Khan's Valentine's Day post is all about loving your family: 'Happy familitines day')

Salman wishes Sajid on his birthday

On Tuesday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself feeding cake to Sajid Nadiadwala and penned a birthday wish for him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Grandson.” Along with it, Salman also teased an update about his much-anticipated film Sikandar and added, “Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 pm.” While Sajid was seen wearing a green sweatshirt, Salman looked dashing in a black t-shirt.

Salman's birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala.

Reddit reacts to Salman-Sajid's picture

A Reddit user shared the picture and wrote, “Salman Bhai ft. Ozempic?” hinting at his slim look. Reddit users reacted to the picture, with one believing it was AI-generated and joking, “Salman bhAI.” Another commented, “This looks AI-generated.” A third user wrote, “Is this real? They both look like wax statues.” Another added, “AI-created Salman Bhai.” One more comment read, “Salman looks ready to work with a 23-year-old.” Another wrote, “Is this Sajid? Couldn’t even recognize him.”

Many were also shocked to see Sajid Nadiadwala’s transformation, with some even comparing him to Iron Man. One comment read, “Sajid is completely unrecognizable. He looks so different. This is shocking.” Another added, “He looks like a totally new person.” Hinting at Sajid’s look, another user commented, “Iron Man is still alive?”

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s friendship

Sajid and Salman have been friends for years. The producer-actor duo has delivered several hits and blockbusters, including Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick. Their films together have set benchmarks at the box office. The two have teamed up once again for Sikandar.

About Sikandar

The action drama is produced by Sajid under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.