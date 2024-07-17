Ahan Shetty's ‘high’ entourage costs forces Sajid Nadiadwala to hit pause on Sanki: Report

Ahan Shetty is currently shooting for his next, Sanki, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. As per a new report by Bollywood Hungama, the production on the film has been kept on pause by Sajid as he is having ‘second thoughts’ about the film, and also noticed the high entourage costs of his lead star being billed to the production. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty visit Kuttaru Koragajja temple in Mangaluru. Watch) Sajid Nadiadwala is having second thoughts about Ahan Shetty's Sanki.

Is Sanki put on hold?

The report quoted the source as saying, “Sajid promised his old friend Sunil Shetty that he would give Ahan a second shot at success after Ahan’s debut film Tadap did not work at the box office. Sajid felt responsible to give his friend’s kid another chance at making it. Hence, he roped in his Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde (who he had promised a second film) to star opposite Ahan in Sanki, which he was confident would revive Ahan’s career.”

‘It made no business sense to produce this project’

The report went on to add, “Sajid is having second thoughts about the film. The current market is not where it used to be from the satellite and digital point of view. Although Sajid managed to sell digital rights thanks to his bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, he is not getting the kind of monies he was hoping - either for the film’s satellite or digital rights. But that is not what broke the camel’s back. It was when Sajid saw his leading man’s entourage costs that he lost his patience. Ahan’s staff costs - (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer etc.), which were billed to production, were so high that Sajid threatened to pull the plug on the film, adding that it made no business sense to produce this project.” Apparently, Suniel Shetty had to step in to request Sajid not to let go of the project, and even offered to help in the costs.

Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. He made his debut with Tadap, which also starred Tara Sutaria. The film, which released in 2021, was a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. It did not meet expectations and failed at the box office.