Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh are all smiles at launch of ex sister-in-law Arpita Khan's Mumbai restaurant. See pics

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma have opened a new restaurant in Mumbai. Several friends and members of family attended the launch event on Friday to lend their support to the couple. (Also Read – Malaika Arora indulges in good food and skincare routine in a fun-filled train ride: ‘Living my best life with a dabba') Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh attend launch of Arpita Khan's Mumbai restaurant

Malaika, Seema spotted

Even former members of her family showed up to support Arpita. These included model Malaika Arora, previously married to Arpita's actor-brother Arbaaz Khan, and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, the ex-wife of Arpita's actor-brother Sohail Khan. While the Khan brothers, including Salman, weren't seen in the paparazzi images and videos from the red carpet of the launch event, their ex-wives were all smiles and posed for the shutterbugs.

Malaika looked chic in a polka-dot, part-translucent white top and black pants. Seema chose a black top, and paired it with pink stilletos for the occasion. She also posed with son Nirvaan Khan on the red carpet. Malaika's son Arhaan Khan was also seen at the launch. Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted at the event include Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza, and film producer Ekta Kapoor among others.

About the Khan family

Arpita is the fifth child of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and wife Salma Khan. She has one sister – Alvira Khan, who is married to filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. They have three brothers – Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz. Arbaaz married Malaika in 1998, and divorced in 2017. They co-parent son Arhaan. He's now married to make-up designer Sshura Khan. Malaika was last in a relationship with actor and Arpita Khan's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sohail also married Seema in 1998, and divorced in 2022. She's now dating her former fiance, Vikram Ahuja. She recently starred in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, alongside longtime BFFs – actor Neelam, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor. Season 3 of the Netflix India reality show also featured Shalini Passi, Kalayani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor from Delhi. It's produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.