Malaika Arora indulges in good food and skincare routine in a fun-filled train ride: ‘Living my best life with a dabba'

Malaika Arora knows how to make the most of every journey, whether it's a luxurious vacation or a humble train ride. Recently, she surprised her fans by sharing a glimpse of her train ride. From catching up on sleep to following her skincare routine, and indulging in delicious food, Malaika gave her fans major travel goals. Also read: Malaika Arora teases her relationship status for first time after Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single Malaika Arora was joined by her team on the train ride.

Malaika Arora's train ride

Malaika took to Instagram to share the video capturing the moments of her train journey. In the video, Malaika can be seen relaxing on the berth, face mask on and enjoying the ride. Her fun-filled video has given her fans a glimpse into her carefree and adventurous personality, and they can't get enough of it.

She was travelling in first-class AC. The video begins with Malaika soaking in the scenic views outside. Her journey was filled with moments of scrolling on her phone, chatting with her team, indulging in skincare, and enjoying delicious meals. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it’s the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you’ve got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train? #TiffinTakedown #BeautySleepOnTheGo #SquadGoals #IndianRailwayAdventures”

Fans react

Malaika's fans loved the glimpse into her train journey, flooding the comments section with praise and admiration for her adventurous spirit. “Train journey never looked so comfortable,” wrote actor Jay Bhanushali.

One fan wrote, “Haha, I wish train rides were like this growing up too. I hope you had some soup.” Another shared, “When journey is better than the destination.” “So fabulous,” one user wrote, with one comment reading, “Queen princess malaaa”.

Malaika’s personal life in the spotlight

Meanwhile, Malaika has been in the news for her relationship status days after her ex-boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a post on relationships.

The post read, "My status right now." It had three options--in a relationship, single and hehehe. The last option was highlighted. Malaika simply re-posted it and didn't add anything to it.

It came after Arjun Kapoor spoke about his relationship. Last month, Arjun attended a Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. As the crowd screamed Malaika's name repeatedly, Arjun had said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz share a son, Arhaan Khan.