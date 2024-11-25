Malaika Arora teases her relationship status for first time after Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single

Television personality Malaika Arora has revealed her current relationship status days after her ex-boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika re-shared a post on relationships. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora. Here's what he said) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a relationship for several years before parting ways.

Is Malaika dating someone?

The post read, "My status right now." It had three options--in a relationship, single and hehehe. The last option was highlighted. Malaika simple re-posted it and didn't add anything to it.

Malaika re-shared a post on relationships.

What Arjun had said about his personal life

This comes less than a month after Arjun Kapoor spoke about his relationship. Last month, Arjun attended a Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. As the crowd screamed Malaika's name repeatedly, Arjun had said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Addressing a person behind him, Arjun continued, "Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aesa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, 'Tall and handsome', I felt he was talking about marriage. So I said relax)."

Earlier this year, a source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

About Malaika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. They did however, kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wished each other on birthdays. Arjun had also visited Malaika after the death of her father Anil Mehta in September this year.

Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were in the marriage from 1998–2017. Malaika and Arbaaz share a son Arhaan Khan.