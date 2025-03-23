‘Hum ginti mein bhi nahi rahenge’: Aamir Khan says he, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are not the last of the stars

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are often called the 'last of the stars' in Bollywood. However, Aamir seems to disagree with that. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor shared that he believes even the current and future generations of actors will become equally big stars. Aamir Khan believes people will forget him, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir on being called the ‘last of the stars’

When asked about his views on this generation not enjoying the same stardom as the actors of the '90s, Aamir disagreed and said, "Every generation is better than the previous generation. They have our experience. This generation and the coming generation will become equally big stars. Par mujhe nahi lagta ki iske baad koi star nahi hoga. "We are the last of the stars" aisa kuch nahi hai. Humare baad bahut aayenge (But I don’t think there won’t be any stars after us. There’s nothing like "we are the last of the stars." Many will come after us)."

He added, "Hum ginti mein bhi nahi rahenge. Aap log bhool jaaoge. Zamana aage chalta hai. Yahi toh duniya ka reet hai. Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. Mahesh makes sure ki destruction ho, phir aap bhool jaate ho har cheez. (We won’t even be counted anymore. Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. People will forget us. Time moves forward. That is the way of the world. Mahesh ensures destruction happens, and then you forget everything.)"

He further revealed that he, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have loosely talked about making a film together and that they are just waiting for the right script. He also joked that even if the film turns out to be bad, the audience will still enjoy watching the three of them together on screen.

Recently, during Aamir's 60th birthday bash, Shah Rukh and Salman were seen arriving at his residence in Mumbai. While SRK was seen hiding his face from the paparazzi, Salman entered the house in full swag. Fans were delighted to see all three spending time together.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman’s upcoming films

Aamir will next be seen sharing the screen with Genelia Deshmukh in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a spiritual sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par and will mark his return to the big screen after the failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Salman, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Sikandar. The action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 30.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's film King. The film also reportedly stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is scheduled to release next year.