‘Main Devdas tha’: Aamir Khan reveals he was in depression after divorce with Reena Dutta, became alcoholic

Actor Aamir Khan opened up about the time he isolated himself and refused to work for over a year after he split from his first wife Reena Dutta. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor recalled that he took up drinking shortly after and would finish one bottle in a day. (Also read: Junaid Khan on dealing with parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce: ‘I never saw them fight till I was 19’) Aamir Khan with his former wife Reena Dutta at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding in Mumbai. (AFP)

What Aamir said

During the conversation, Aamir said, “When Reena and I broke up first time, I was in mourning for almost 2-3 years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler. After the split up, I didn’t know what do. I couldn’t sleep at night, and I started drinking. From someone who didn’t drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. Main Devdas tha! (I was like Devdas), exactly Devdas. Someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. I was in a deep depression."

'You have to face your losses'

He went on to add, “You and accept how important it was for you. Accept that what was once yours is not there now. Also accept how good it was for you when it was there, and how much you will miss it when it isn’t there anymore.”

Aamir and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. They have a son-Azad, through surrogacy.

The actor recently introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt at his pre-birthday bash. The two interacted with the media present and informed that they had been dating for 18 months at that point.