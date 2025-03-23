Salman Khan looks 'fresh and happy', shuts down 'ageing' concerns as he flaunts his biceps at event. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently seen attending a cricket match on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness for TB patients. He was spotted sitting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during the match. However, what caught fans' attention was the actor's fresh look. Salman Khan leaves fans in awe with his fresh look at a cricket event in Mumbai.

Salman Khan at cricket event

A Reddit user shared a video of Salman entering the event, surrounded by security guards, as paparazzi tried to capture a glimpse of him. The actor looked stylish in a blue T-shirt featuring a Captain America print. He rolled up his sleeves, flaunting his biceps, and completed his look with slick hair. Earlier, after wrapping up his highly anticipated film Sikandar, he was spotted heading home in a clean-shaven look. His pictures and videos went viral on social media, leaving fans concerned about the actor's ageing. Many fans expressed their emotions, with some commenting that their "childhood hero is getting old."

Fans gush over Salman's clean-shaven look

However, Salman's recent appearance has fans gushing over his clean-shaven look. One comment read, "Bhai looking fresh." Another said, "Those biceps (fire emoji)." A fan wrote, "Bhoi is looking very fresh and happier in the last few days. I think he believes he has a winner." Another user commented, "One of the most handsome 60-year-olds. He looks way better clean-shaven." Another wrote, "With that pose, he must be thinking to himself – 'Buddha bol rahe the mujhe. Huh!' (They were calling me old. Huh!)."

After the event, the actor was also seen waiting patiently and obliging each of his fans with a selfie. Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan were also spotted at the event alongside Salman.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The action drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to release in cinemas on 30 March. Apart from this, he also has Sajid's Kick 2 in the pipeline.