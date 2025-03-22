Salman Khan asked Sikandar director AR Murugadoss, ‘Do you know how I work’ in the middle of his narration

Fans are eagerly awaiting for the release of Salman Khan's next release Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hits screens on March 30. In an interview with PTI, the director has now shared how Salman reacted when he first narrated the script of the film to him a few years ago. (Also read: ‘Salman kya dhoondega ab’: Aamir Khan's cheeky take on whether the third Khan will also find himself a Gauri) Salman Khan with AR Murugadoss in the new picture from Sikandar set.

What Murugadoss said about Salman

During the interview, the director shared what happened when he went to the star's residence, Galaxy apartment, to narrate the script of the film. “Within 30 minutes of the narration, he walked away a bit, smoked, and then asked, ‘Do you know how I work’, I said, ‘No.' He replied, ‘I work from 2 pm to 2 am and are you okay with it?’ I was like, 'this means he liked the script'.”

‘We’ve to satisfy the fans’

Murugadoss has worked with Bollywood superstars before. He directed Aamir Khan in Ghajini, and Akshay Kumar in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. Opening up about working with such massive stars, the director added, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.”

A number of songs from the music album of the film has been released, which has caught the attention of fans. Last year, Sikander's first teaser was released. In the one-minute-41-second video, Salman entered a room filled with weapons and people dressed in samurai armour. He went on to add, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)”.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.