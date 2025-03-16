‘Salman kya dhoondega ab’: Aamir Khan's cheeky take on whether the third Khan will also find himself a Gauri

Trust Aamir Khan to never let a joke go un-cracked. Aamir Khan took a cheeky dig at 'bachelor' Salman Khan.

On Thursday, his birthday eve, Aamir Khan shocked the country as he introduced media to his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Ahead of his 60th birthday, he talked at length about his new lady at Mumbai's Taj Land's End in a room full of cameramen, senior and young journalists. He spoke of how she is from Bengaluru, has a six-year-old son and is now also working with him at his production house.

But most media persons--myself included-- were intrigued by her name, Gauri. As you might already know, even Shah Rukh Khan's wife of 33 years is named Gauri Khan. So, how perfect would it be if the final Khan in the trinity of Bollywood superstars--Salman Khan--were to also find himself a Gauri? We asked Aamir about it.

“SRK has a Gauri, you have one now. Ab Salman ko bhi…” I tried to wedge in the idea with Aamir, during a short aside after the press conference. “Salman ko bhi Gauri dhoondh leni chahiye (Salman should also find a Gauri)?,” Aamir confirmed what he just heard from me. I said, why not?

“Salman kya dhoondhega ab (What will he find now),” he said with a sigh. We are not giving up on it still.

He was also asked during the press conference if Salman take took any tips from him and Shah Rukh to settle down. Aamir said, “Salman will do what is good for him.”

Aamir Khan introduces Gauri Spratt to media

Introducing Gauri to the journalists last week, Aamir said, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night.”

"She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," the actor said.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children -- Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Most eligible bachelor Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also turns 60 this year. While he has dated stars like Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif in the past, he chose to remain unmarried. He is now rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur for a few years but neither has confirmed their relationship.