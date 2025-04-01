Pak actor Mahira Khan hugs husband Salim Karim on Eid; fans calls Hania Aamir ‘pyari gudiya’ as she shares pics

Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir gave glimpses of how they celebrated Eid this year. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they posted pictures as they sparkled in white outfits. (Also Read | Internet divided as Pak actor Hania Aamir channels inner Shanti Priya in video: 'Deepika Padukone ki baat kuch aur thi') Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir celebrated Eid with their loved ones.

Mahira Khan celebrates Eid with husband

In her photos, Mahira stood in her garden as she gave different poses. She also shared a photo with her husband, Salim Karim. In the picture, Mahira hugged him from behind as he looked away from the camera. In a video, Mahira sat on the grass and gave different poses.

For Eid, Mahira wore a white suit and matched it with a cream dupatta. She also wore jewellery and maroon jutis. The actor geo-tagged the location as Amma Abba Ka Ghar. She captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak jaaanemans x."

Hania Aamir opts for simple outfit on Eid

Hania Aamir wore a white suit and silver jewellery as she gave different poses for the camera. The actor was seen posing on her terrace on the special occasion. Sharing the pictures, Hania captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak <3.” She geo-tagged the location as Islamabad, Pakistan.

Fans are in love with Hania's simplicity

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote a line from a song, "Oh haseena zulfon wali jane Jahan." "Eid Mubarak, cutieee," wished a person. "Pyariii guriya (cute doll)," said an Instagram user. "After wearing luxury and elegant dresses, she chose to wear simple and minimal clothes," wrote another fan.

Hania's projects

Hania recently starred in the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In it, she played Sharjeena while Fahad Mustafa essayed Mustafa's role. The show aired on ARY Digital. The show also features Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Naeema Butt as Rubab, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, and Maya Khan as Sidra.

Mahira's last film

The actor was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) a Pakistani action drama film directed by Bilal Lashari. The film also stars Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Faris Shafi.