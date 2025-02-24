Internet divided as Pak actor Hania Aamir channels inner Shanti Priya in video: 'Deepika Padukone ki baat kuch aur thi'

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recently channelled her inner Shanti Priya, Deepika Padukone's character, from her debut film Om Shanti Om. Taking to Instagram, Hania posted the brief clip on Saturday. While a section of the people showered praises on her, some commented that she "is zero" in front of Deepika's Shanti Priya. (Also Read | Hania Aamir calls India and Pakistan 'distant cousins': It's lovely to see we are so appreciative of each other) Hania Aamir (L) shared a new video; Deepika Padukone in a still from Om Shanti Om.

Hania Aamir follows in Shanti Priya's footsteps

In the video, Hania arrived in a car as the song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si played in the background. She repeated the moves, waving and smiling at the cheering crowd, as done by Deepika in the film. The actor was also seen blowing kisses at the crowd around her. She wore a golden outfit in the video. She simply captioned the post, "Hi."

Fans react to Hania Aamir's video

Taking to the comments section, a fan said, "Hania and her om shanti om addiction against the world." A person wrote, "Very well made. Iconic." "Pakistan lost the match, but we have lost in front of you." "Too pretty. Glow baby glow," read a comment. An Instagram user said, “Match choro Hania Aamir tou hamaray hi paas hai na (Leave match, we have Hania Aamir).”

Another fan said, "Kya howa agar hum match haar gaye? Hania Aamir ko tou hum hei jeetaye hai na (So what happened if we lost the match? We have won, Hania Aamir)." A fan said, "@farahkhankunder we need om Shanti om 2." Another comment read, “Ufff Hollywood Actress Vibes.”

"So cute!!! I mean just look at her dimples," another person wrote. "How can someone be so dreamy," asked another person. "What am I watching, they deserve a movie with SRK," commented another fan.

A few people didn't think Hania was on par with Deepika. "Arey jao ....Deepika ki baat hi kuch aur thi (Leave it, there was something else about Deepika)," a comment read. "She is zero in front of our Shanti...Deepika Padukone," commented a person. "Girl, you're not her," commented another Instagram user.

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, released in 2007. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, and Arjun Rampal.

Hania's projects

Hania recently starred in the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In it, she played Sharjeena while Fahad Mustafa essayed Mustafa's role. The show aired on ARY Digital. The show also features Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Naeema Butt as Rubab, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, and Maya Khan as Sidra.