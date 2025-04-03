Dia Mirza defends Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor over backlash for Nadaaniyan: ‘Eat the privileged culture is harsh’

Dia Mirza slams harsh criticism for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Dia stated that opinions shouldn't be expressed at the cost of someone's mental health and said, “I have never been in favour of personal attacks and find them extremely disrespectful. Everyone is free to have an opinion, but it shouldn’t be expressed at the cost of somebody’s mental health. I’ve been concerned, especially for the younger actors, about the harshness of what’s being said. I feel there’s a culture of ‘eat the privileged’, which is harsh because people have their own struggles to deal with.”

Earlier, fellow cast member Jugal Hansraj also defended Ibrahim and Khushi over the backlash, calling the "personal attacks" on social media "silly and petty." Addressing the criticism towards the film, Karan Johar said during the trailer launch of Akaal, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, chhodo bekar ki baaton mein kahin beet naa jaye raina” (People will always say something; it’s their job to talk. Let’s not waste our time over meaningless things).

Nadaaniyan marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim, while it was Khushi's third film after The Archies and Loveyapa. However, both were criticised by audiences for their acting skills and dialogue delivery. The film, released on Netflix, also received criticism from critics. Helmed by Shauna Gautam in her Bollywood debut, the film tells the story of a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who hires a fake boyfriend to get back at her family and classmates.

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's upcoming work

While Khushi has not yet announced her next project, Ibrahim will next be seen in the movie Sarzameen. Helmed by Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajesh Sharma, and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.