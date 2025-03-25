Jugal Hansraj defends Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor amid Nadaaniyan backlash: ‘Personal attacks are not cool’

The recently released film Nadaaniyan has been met with widespread ridicule in the virtual world, with many social media users mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's acting skills as well as the film's dialogue. Now, Jugal Hansraj, who played Ibrahim's father in the film, has come out to defend the newcomers. Also read: Sonu Sood asks people to be kind to debutants as Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor get hate for Nadaaniyan: ‘Nobody was…' Nadaaniyan opened to mixed responses, with the movie's dialogue getting slammed by social media users.

Jugal Hansraj reacts

During an interview with India Today Digital, Jugal spoke about the trolling that Khushi and Ibrahim faced after the release of the film.

Jugal said, "Criticism should be constructive. If somebody who knows about cinema or has some experience in the field has a show or an article where they write about what worked and what didn’t, that’s something one can learn from. But on social media, I’ve noticed that there are a lot of personal attacks, which are not criticism. It’s just being silly and petty. Who am I to say it’s bad? I just say it didn’t work for me or I didn’t connect with it. But some people proclaim as if they know everything".

The actor added, “In the '80s, many actors started off new with their first films, but there was no social media, so they were given space and time to grow and improve. There was equal awkwardness in all of us when we started off, but because of the lack of social media, there wasn’t this unfair scrutiny. Now, unfortunately, young actors - not just these two, but many others - are under intense spotlight... Personal attacks are not cool. If you have something constructive to say, please say it. That kind of feedback helps actors learn and improve. But personal attacks about appearance get murky and messy. I’m obviously not in favour of that kind of criticis”.

About the Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the film. The film, also starring Khushi Kapoor, opened to mixed responses, with the movie's dialogue getting slammed by social media users. The dialogues have been penned by Ishita Moitra, known for her works on films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. Ishita collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

Marking Shauna Gautam's directorial debut and produced under Karan Johar's banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Khushi, Ibrahim, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. At its core, the story follows Pia, a charming and affluent young woman, who recruits Arjun, a driven newcomer, to pose as her boyfriend after a mishap leads to her friends turning against her. The film was released on Netflix.