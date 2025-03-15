Sonu Sood asks people to be kind to debutants as Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor get hate for Nadaaniyan: ‘Nobody was…'

Amid the ongoing criticism surrounding Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan, which also features Khushi Kapoor, actor Sonu Sood has come forward to offer a word of caution. He has urged people to be kind to newcomers in the film industry, emphasising that the success or failure of a performance is a collective responsibility shared by everyone involved in the project, rather than solely resting on the shoulders of the debutants. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan takes the high road amid Nadaaniyan backlash, shares screengrab of film’s poor IMDb rating On Saturday, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts and appeal to the public to extend kindness and support to newcomers.

Sonu Sood requests people to be kind

“Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance,” Sonu wrote, adding, “A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them”.

Concluding the note, he asked his followers and other social media lovers to “spread love”, wrapping up the message with a heart emoji.

Although Sonu's post refrained from mentioning any specific project or stars, it appeared to be a veiled reference to the intense backlash that Nadaaniyan has been facing in the online sphere.

Sonu’s fans agreed with his views. One user wrote, “A person who mastered their field today started as a beginner once. When talent emerges we should encourage it and let the skills flourish. Constructive criticism > unnecessary hate”, with another writing, “Wise words! Everyone starts somewhere—let’s uplift, support, and spread positivity”.

About the Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the film. The film opened to mixed responses, with the movie's dialogue getting slammed by social media users. The dialogues have been penned by Ishita Moitra, known for her works on films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. Ishita collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

Marking Shauna Gautam's directorial debut and produced under Karan Johar's banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Khushi, Ibrahim, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. At its core, the story follows Pia, a charming and affluent young woman, who recruits Arjun, a driven newcomer, to pose as her boyfriend after a mishap leads to her friends turning against her. The film released on Netflix.