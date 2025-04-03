Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Khushi Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar with boyfriend Vedang Raina but her cute, fluffy doggies get all the love from fans

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ritika Kumar
Apr 03, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were spotted at Jamnagar airport with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor, celebrating Shikhar Paharia's birthday.

Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina were recently spotted at Jamnagar airport. The actors were joined by her sister Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. The Kapoor gang was reportedly travelling to celebrate Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Paharia's birthday. But what caught everyone's attention were Khushi's dogs which the actor couldn't let go off.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at Jamnagar airport with her dogs.
Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at Jamnagar airport with her dogs.

(Also read: Khushi Kapoor wants to do a horror thriller after Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Something a bit darker’)

Fans gush over Khushi's dogs

Many videos surfaced on the internet in which Khushi was seen wearing a white co-ord set and carrying her adorable, fluffy pooches. Fans adored her beautiful act and rushed to comment how the two were inseparable. One user wrote, “There dog has better life than a common man!” Another wrote “So sweet ...she n pet.” One user commented, “I'm here for that fur baby.” Another one said, “Dog is so cute.”

Khushi and Vedang shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked their acting debut. Since then, the actors have been inseparable. It is often reported that the duo are dating each other but none of them have ever confirmed or denied the rumours.

Khushi and Vedang's projects

Khushi was last seen in Netflix film, Nadaaniyan which marked Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut. However, the film received negative reviews from both the critics and audiences. Vedang's last venture was Jigra with Alia Bhatt. While their performances were lauded that film could not garner commercial success.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar with boyfriend Vedang Raina but her cute, fluffy doggies get all the love from fans
