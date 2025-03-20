Khushi Kapoor wants to do a horror thriller after Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Something a bit darker’

Earlier this month, movie-lovers witnessed the beginning of a new career in Bollywood when actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan. He was joined by Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who was already two films old when their teen rom com arrived on OTT. While Ibrahim is still new in the industry, Khushi has had a chance to explore different scripts and characters. In her debut film The Archies (2023), Khushi portrayed the role of the sweet, sensitive and caring Betty Cooper. Meanwhile, in her first theatrical release Loveyapa the star kid was seen as the vibrant, bubbly and full of life Baani. But what’s next? Khushi Kapoor

While the scripts of her films as well as the characters that she has played have all been very different from each other, they all fall under a light and breezy genre. Well, Khushi Kapoor now wants to indulge in a darker theme. Talking to Grazia India, the star kid shared, “I’ve always been curious to see what the process of a thriller-horror movie would look like; maybe not completely horror but something a bit darker than the movies I’ve done so far. It would be interesting to explore a slightly darker film. I like doing dramatic and emotional scenes, so I think it would be interesting to do a film that was heavier on those kinds of notes.”

Well, Khushi can surely take notes from her sister Janhvi Kapoor, who has already dabbled in both horror and thriller genres. In 2020 Janhvi played the role of a nurse in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the horror anthology Ghost Stories. A year later she tickled our funny bone while giving fans goosebumps in and as Roohi (2021), which was a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror comedy universe.

We are sure even fans will enjoy seeing Khushi in a horror or thriller film after witnessing her as the rich and privileged Pia Jaisingh who hired Ibrahim to be her boyfriend in Nadaaniyan. Don’t you think?