‘I felt so scared’: Apoorva Mukhija says a stranger tracked her address, sent her abusive messages and rape threats

YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija made her comeback to social media after a two month hiatus, ever since she found herself embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy. Apoorva put out a new video where she shared how she received graphic messages on her DMs, where a stranger even located her address in Mumbai. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija says she cried a lot after being chased by paparazzi outside police station: ‘It was so dehumanising’) Apoorva Mukhija opened up about facing abusive messages on her social media.

What Apoorva said

In the video, Apoorva recalled how she was sat down by her manager and told that there will be more FIRs and she has to be ready to face this, given the massive attention to the episode. She said, "Mujhe samajh hi nahi aya ki kya hua. Ye sab hum movies mein dekhte hain. Ki aisa ho hi nahi sakta hain. So I start reading my dms. They are all very graphic, of how people would like to rape me, throw acid on me and stuff like that. There is this one particular dm jisme us bande ne likha hua hain ki I know you live in this building and I am going to do this-this-this to you (I did not even understand what was happening around me. This is what we see in the movies. How can this happen to me? There is this one DM where this stranger said that he knows my address and threatened that he will do this to me)."

‘I love Bombay for its security’

Apoorva broke down in tears and went on to add, “I felt so scared because the one thing that I love Bombay for its security. Mujhe itna secure lagta hain is seher mein rehna, is ghar mein rehna (I feel so secure in this city, in this house). I love this house. I couldn't believe that I would not be able to go back to my house.”

Apoorva made her Instagram comeback with new posts weeks after the India’s Got Latent row. The post read, "Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats." Apoorva posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, “And that’s not even 1%.” In another post, she wrote, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."