Apoorva Mukhija says she cried a lot after being chased by paparazzi outside police station: ‘It was so dehumanising’

Instagram influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija shared a new video months after India's Got Latent controversy. In the video, she spoke in detail about the entire incident, and how it affected her as well as her entire family. Apoorva also detailed that she was left ‘dehumanised’ after being chased by the paparazzi when she paid a visit to the police station in February, to record her statement. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija's new video after India's Got Latent row has fans excited for ‘greatest comeback’; Kusha Kapila reacts) Social media celebrity Apoorva Makhija opened up about facing the paparazzi outside the police station.(Instagram)

What Apoorva said

Recalling the incident, Apoorva said, “I come up with a mastermind strategy paparazzi ki ankho mein dhool jhokne ke liye. Meri dost bahar nikalti hai, saare paps meri dost ke peeche par jaatein hai, dhakke maar rahe hai, uske muh mai camera daal rahe hai, usko bol rahe hai tum abhadra ho. Harrass kar rahe hai fully (I wanted to fool the paparazzi. So my friend comes out and the paparazzi surround her and push her and shove camera on her face and say things like you are mannerless. They harassed her).”

Apoorva then added that after her friend left she came out from the back door in a mask and glasses, but it was some random woman at that place who shouted her name and told the paparazzi.

‘Main honestly itna royi hu us din’

She added, “Main honestly itna royi hu us din. It was so dehumanising. Vo log mujhe meri gaadi ke andar nhi ghusne de rahe the, bas mujhe dhakke maar rahe the. My friend could not get into the car so they chased my friend till 1 km ki aap Apoorva ko kaise jaante ho… woh bhi traumatize ho gayi hain (I cried a lot that day. They were not letting me get inside and pushed me. Even my friend was chased for 1 km, asking her how she knows me… She was traumatized). This video went viral, it was played on National news, my family and all my relatives saw it and they called my father.”

Apoorva Mukhija visited the Khar police station in Mumbai in February 12, where she was surrounded by reporters who questioned her about the case. The comedian/influencer covered her face with a mask and went straight towards her car. She had refrained from making any comment on the matter.

Apoorva was seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan. She played the role of Khushi Kapoor’s best friend.