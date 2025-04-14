Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence after trolls criticise Rida Tharana over black magic comment: Let's not spread negativity

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija has come out in support of her friend Rida Tharana after she was criticised by a section of people on social media. Recently, in her video following the India’s Got Latent row, Apoorva spoke about a friend doing black magic on her. Though she didn't name anyone, the internet targeted Rida. (Also Read | Apoorva Mukhija shares cryptic post on 'light' in 'gloomiest of skies' after Instagram comeback, posts first pic) Apoorva Mukhija spoke about her BFF, Rida Tharana.

Apoorva Mukhija defends Rida Tharana

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Apoorva wrote, "After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back. This is the last thing that I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings -nothing more. So let's please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity." She also posted a picture with Rida in which the duo hugged each other. Apoorva captioned the post, "Only love for @rida.tharana (red heart emoji."

Apoorva spoke about Rida Tharana.

Rida Tharana too spoke about the negativity

Rida, too, took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note after she received criticism. She said how she has been taking care of her mother who isn't well. Rida also added that she has been supporting her family since last year. "Me not working means stopping everything. She hates the city and we've tried everything to make her feel comfortable. One of those things was hosting people at home. I had friends over for iftar, and for the first time in a long time, I saw her smile, laugh, and enjoy herself," she wrote.

Rida, too, took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note.

Rida spoke about Apoorva

Talking about Apoorva, she said, "I don't want to give endless justifications. It's Apoorva's time to shine, and I won't be a shadow to it. I see every little thing I've done taken out of context and blown out of proportion! Everything up for misinterpretation. And I've said this before and I'll say it again: people hate women. Women surviving, living, laughing, existing & just being."

Rida said the last two months have been hard for her too. "If I ever wanted to fake anything, I had 100 easier ways to do it. If you think l did that for 2 years, trust me, 2 months wouldn't have been hard. So no....I'm not going to explain myself anymore. To the ones who want to stay, thank you. To the ones who don't see me for who I am, feel free to unfollow. I'm not here to be perfect. I'm not chasing fame! I'm grateful for the love I already have. All I've ever wanted is to earn enough to take care of my people, to travel, and to live a quiet life surrounded by love. That's it. So god! Put me through everything you want to put me through but also give me the strength to overcome it. I'm exhausted, but I'm still here. Only love," she added.

"Also!! I don't walk into fire knowing it'll burn. But sometimes, I stumble into it!! and when I do, it burns me. As much as I've tried to stay away from all the negativity, some things still find a way to reach me and I won't lie, a few of them have truly broken me. Being in a different country, all by myself, it hasn't been easy. The anxiety has been bad. But what's been holding me together is hearing how some of you still have my back. I wasn't expecting that. So to those who stayed, who believed, who chose empathy over judgment...thank you. Truly," ended her note.

When Apoorva spoke about visiting a tarot card reader

In her YouTube video, Till I Say It Is, Apoorva opened up about visiting a tarot card reader after the controversy. In it she said the tarot card reader gave description of the person who did black magic on her. Apoorva said, "It literally matches the person who I thought is doing kala jaadu (black magic) on me."

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex.

While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions amongst social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.