Apoorva Mukhija asks paparazzi not to focus on her cleavage, internet lauds for calling out the practice. Watch

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija had a sassy moment with paparazzi when she requested them not to zoom in on her cleavage while posting videos on social media. Also read: Apoorva Mukhija dubs herself ‘Alia Bhatt from Araam Nagar’ in cheeky post; Internet says ‘not even close’ After making the request, Apoorva lightened the mood by asking the photographers for their opinion on her look.

Apoorva Mukhija's request to paparazzi

On Wednesday, Apoorva was spotted arriving for an event in Mumbai. For the outing, she wore a one-piece with a snakeskin print. Before entering the venue, she stopped and posed for the photographers stationed outside. That’s when she made the request to them as well.

She told them not to zoom in on her cleavage while uploading the video.

In the video, Apoorva does a hand gesture towards her cleavage and said, “Sir, idhar zoom karke mat daalna, poori video daalna (Don’t zoom in here, upload the full video).” As Apoorva posed for photos, she lightened the mood by asking the photographers for their opinion on her look.

In the comments section, several fans applauded her for taking the stand. “Thank god koii to bola es zoom trend ke bare me (Thank God someone spoke about this Zoom trend),” wrote one. Another added, “I liked her way to talk with them she called them sir.”

What’s next for Apoorva?

Meanwhile, Apoorva is busy reviving her career after facing backlash for her comments during Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent earlier this year. Next, she will be seen in the reality show The Traitors, which will be hosted by Karan Johar.

The show will feature 20 contestants who will play a game of lies and betrayal to win a grand prize. The 20 contestants include Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production. The show will premiere on June 12 on Prime Video.