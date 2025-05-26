Apoorva Mukhija dubs herself ‘Alia Bhatt from Araam Nagar’ in cheeky post; Internet says ‘not even close’

Last month, Apoorva Mukhija made her comeback on social media after facing backlash for her comments during Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Now, the actor and content creator has shared a hilarious post calling herself “Alia Bhatt from Aram Nagar”, and fans had mixed reactions to the comparison. (Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija makes Instagram comeback after India’s Got Latent row, shows hundreds of rape threats, abuses she got) Apoorva Mukhija calls herself Alia Bhatt from Aramnagar.

Apoorva Mukhija's cheeky Instagram post

On Sunday, Apoorva took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she wore a beige short dress featuring a criss-cross mesh pattern. The outfit bore a striking resemblance to Alia Bhatt’s Gucci saree, which the actor wore at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing Alia’s red carpet photo alongside hers, Apoorva captioned the post, “Alia Bhatt from Aram Nagar”.

Apoorva Mukhija's post comparing herself to Alia Bhatt.

While some fans praised her appearance, others questioned the comparison. One comment read, “You look more beautiful than Alia.” Another said, “You slayed in this.” Other users disapproved, with comments such as “Not even close” and “You shouldn’t even compare.”

Alia Bhatt at the Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt represented L’Oréal Paris as a brand ambassador at the Cannes Film Festival. At the closing ceremony, she stunned in a shimmering custom Gucci saree featuring a “sexy, very minimal silhouette”, accessorised with a matching silver mini Jackie handbag. The actor took social media by storm with her red carpet appearance.

Apoorva Mukhija’s upcoming show

Apoorva was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-backed Nadaaniyan, which also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. She will next be seen in the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The show also features Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, and others. It brings together 20 celebrities from various fields for the ultimate test of trust and betrayal, competing for a significant cash prize and a coveted title. The Traitors is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.