Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts more pics with Raj Nidimoru; sweet video of her mom gushing about her cameo in Subham

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and rumoured boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, seem quite attached as the latter has become somewhat of a regular feature on the former’s Instagram. Samantha, who’s celebrating the release of her first production, Subham, posted more pictures with Raj and a sweet video of her mother, Ninette Prabhu, gushing about her cameo in the film. (Also Read: Subham first reactions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production is ‘wonderfully weird’, say fans after the premieres) Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted sweet pictures and videos celebrating Subham.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Subham with mom, Raj

Samantha posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram, writing, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter! We are @tralalamovingpictures. And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!”

One picture shows her and Raj posing for a picture near a large poster of Subham. Another picture shows him helping her during her cameo as Maatha, and one sweet picture even shows her cosying up to him on an aeroplane. Off late Raj and Samantha have been spotted out and about together, making fans wonder if they’re dating.

In the video of Ninette, she looks proud as she says, “Your acting was so nice. Look at the expressions, it’s difficult maa. Yes, I laughed a lot, the whole theatre was full maa. I couldn’t find parking,” even as Samantha protested that she had only one scene in the film.

Internet reacts

Fans thought Samantha’s picture with Raj and Ninette’s video were quite cute, with one of them commenting, “Amma's compliment is the cutest, that maa.” Another wrote, “You deserve all the LOVE.” A fan pointed out the picture of Sam cosying up to Raj, writing, “8th slide sam! they’ve gonna trending your love story.” Another wrote, “It's official raj and sam are in love.” Numerous others commented about how Samantha ‘deserves the love’.

Subham is directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi fame. Raj was a creative producer for the film, and Himank Duvvuru is a co-producer.