Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a hilarious cameo in her 1st production, a horror comedy about ‘alpha male’

Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the trailer for her first production, Subham, on Sunday. Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the horror comedy features her in a hilarious cameo. Subham trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer with a horror comedy film.

Subham trailer with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s cameo

The 2-minute-51-second trailer begins with men discussing how they expect their wives to keep coffee ready at home whenever they want. One of them, however, doesn’t seem to agree with their ‘alpha male’ mentality. Soon, the women in their households seem bewitched by a TV show that runs at 9 pm every day, and the men can’t seem to regain their lost control. At the end of the trailer, a Maata, played by Samantha, is asked what will happen to the men. She dramatically gestures that they might all die, even offering them condolences.

“Join us for a fun ride with a film that’s all heart. #Subham In theatres May 9,” wrote Samantha, sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One fan commented, “Looks super fun! Good luck to you and the whole team.” Another wrote, “Wowww the come back ... Comedy timing untadhi ani expecting from #samantha matha (Expecting comedy from Samantha Maatha).” A fan pointed out her cameo, writing, “Last shot was exciting enough to watch #Subham.” Another wrote, “Anything by you is the bestest, that og cameo in the end is damm, can't wait.”

Upcoming work

Samantha has ventured into production with Tralala Moving Pictures. She is also producing a film called Maa Inti Bangaram, which she will star in. Last seen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi and the 2024 Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is currently shooting for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK for Netflix. She also has a podcast that discusses health and a couple of business ventures.