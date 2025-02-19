Raj and DK reveal being 'thrown under the bus' after reports of financial fraud on Gulkanda Tales, Rakt Brahmand sets

Filmmakers Raj and DK shared a cryptic post on their joint X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday afternoon, where they talked 'putting their heads down' while being 'thrown under the bus'. While Raj and DK, makers of The Family Man and Farzi among others, did not specify the context, the tweet comes a day after reports claiming Amazon Prime Video is shelving their new show, Gulkanda Tales. Filmmakers Raj and DK have made shows like The Family Man and Guns & Gulaabs.

Raj and DK's note

Raj and DK shared a bunch of pictures of the two of them on various sets, and shared a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon. The long note read: "Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. For us that choice of reaction has always been clear—to just put our heads down and continue doing what we have been doing. Work harder. Do better. It is also a reminder to take stock of where we are at. While we are in the midst of production on our most ambitious show yet… and fresh from completing season 3 of The Family Man… and a few more films and shows in development… we took a quick moment to contemplate."

The filmmakers added that they were undeterred by whatever was happening around them, writing, “We are exactly where we want to be :) Creating stories one after another, the way we want to, with the people we love to work with, and working round the clock and round the year :).”

Adding a cryptic dig at unknown people trying to bring them down, they added, "Shit will keep happening…someone will steal,someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to…The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise."

Seemingly addressing the reports of Gulkanda Tales' cancellation, the director duo ended their note with: "We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this! Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime." This seems to put to bed rumours about the show being cancelled.

The controversy around Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand

On Tuesday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Amazon Prime Video had shelved Gulkanda Tales, the duo's ambitious upcoming show. Peeping Moon had reported separately that the executive producer of their other show - Rakt Brahmand - is now facing accusations of financial theft on set, with an undisclosed amount ranging from ₹2–3 crore allegedly stolen from the production.

Gulkanda Tales is a period sex comedy for Prime Video starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Kemmu. Raj and DK are producing the show for Prime Video, with Tumbaad director Rahi Anil Barve directing it. The three are teaming up for Rakt Brahmand too, a fantasy action series for Netflix. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur.