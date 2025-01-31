EXCLUSIVE| Aditya Roy Kapur confirms headlining Raj and DK's Rakt Brahmand: The prep has been intense

HT City was the first to report (May 20) that actor Aditya Roy Kapur is teaming up with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for his next OTT outing after The Night Manager, and now we have it official. Talking to us, Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Raj and DK confirm the collaboration. Titled Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, it is an action-fantasy series set in a fantastical kingdom that will stream on Netflix and is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who has helmed Tumbbad (2018) before. Aditya Roy Kapur and Raj and DK confirm Rakt Brahmand

The team of Rakt Brahmand has recently wrapped up the first schedule of their shoot in Mumbai and to prepare for his role, Aditya underwent three months of rigorous training in various physical art forms including sword fighting, weaponry, horse riding and archery.

Talking about their leading man, Raj and DK say, “At the heart of Rakt Brahmand is a character that demands strength, intensity and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. And for his part, he’s been training very hard to meet the demands of the character. Our goal with this show is to create a world that is both original and evokes the fantastical tales we grew up hearing.”

Aditya resonates with the excitement as he raves about his show's makers. “I’ve been a fan of Raj and DK’s work and they are always finding ways to tell stories in new and exciting ways. The passion they have for this project is infectious and the vision they have for is so unique and genre-bending."

The actor returns to the action genre after the 2020 film Malang, and excited about that prospect, he says, “The prep has been intense but one of the most enjoyable perks of being an actor is to be able to pick up new skills and this show has me doing that in spades, with everything from sword fighting to archery and horse riding. But possibly even more important than the physical work,there is a huge amount of mental preparation which I’ve been relishing.” The show will soon get into the second leg of shoot, and will be shot through the year.