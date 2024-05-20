Exclusive: Aditya Roy Kapur to team up with Raj and DK for a project

Aditya Roy Kapur made an impressive debut on the web last year with his show The Night Manager. Currently, the actor has Metro... In Dino in the pipeline and now we have learnt that he has signed another project with the director duo Raj and DK. Aditya Roy Kapur to team up with Raj and DK

This will mark a first-time collaboration between the 38-year-old and the director duo. A source close to the development reveals to us, “Aditya has signed a project with Raj and DK, and the prep for it is underway. Further details of the project are yet to be locked but Aditya will be seen taking up a sport in the yet-untitled project.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The source added further that the actor is currently gearing up to start his training for the same. “Raj and DK are currently busy with the post-production of Citadel India and the shoot of The Family Man 3 has just started. After that, they will actively begin work on this new project with Aditya.” Whether the Kapur- Raj and DK project is going to be a big screen spectacle or a web show, that is yet to be locked. As for the actor, his last theatrical outing was with the 2023 film Gumraah, where he played a double role.

Raj and DK have previously worked with actors Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man), Sidharth Malhotra (A Gentleman), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Rajkummar Rao (Guns and Gulaabs) and Varun Dhawan (CItadel: Honey Bunny), and now Kapur is joining the list. We reached out to the actor’s team and the director duo, but they remained unavailable for a comment.