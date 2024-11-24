Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur to attend International Emmy awards: If The Night Manager wins, it will be cherry on top

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's debut OTT series, The Night Manager, is India's only nomination at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. It's been selected for the Best Drama Series category. He left for New York on Saturday to join his team at the ceremony. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur

The 39-year-old says to HT City, "The whole crew flew down. I had some time off from shoot too, so I felt it'd be a nice way to cap off the whole experience. It was a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this (to attend the Emmys)."

The ceremony will be held on November 26. Ask if he's worried about the results, and Kapur says, "I am not thinking about all that. Maybe Sandeep (Modi, director) and everyone is, but I feel it's great that we were nominated. If we win, it would be like cherry on top.

Considering there are no numbers to compute success on OTT, does he see this nom as validation? "As a team that worked so hard, it's a validation. It's heartening to see your work get recognised on such an international platform. But the biggest validation comes from the audience. To know they enjoyed it... everything stems from there," he ends.