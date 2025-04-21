Samantha Ruth Prabhu likes post about 'men leaving sick partners' and relationship abandonment

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu created some social media flutter recently when she 'liked' an Instagram post about how men 'leave their sick partners'. The post, which included a discussion of 'relationship abandonment' by men, had 60k likes on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked an Instagram post on relationship abandonment.

Samantha likes Insta post on abandonment

An Instagram page called Successverse recently shared excerpts from a video originally posted by the YouTube channel, Diary Of A CEO. The post was titled: 'Why Men Leave Sick Partners: The Cold Truth Behind Relationship Abandonment'. It dealt with a discussion on the 'shocking statistic' that 'men are 624% more likely to leave their partner if she becomes terminally ill, while women overwhelmingly stay and care for their sick spouses'. Two experts then discussed the reasons behind this behaviour, chalking it down to gender roles, social conditioning, and more.

In the two weeks it has been on Instagram, the video has received over 60k views, including that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor did not leave a comment or share the post on her profile or stories, but she did leave a thumbs-up of approval on it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked this post on 'abandonment' on Instagram.

Samantha's illness struggles

In 2022, Samantha revealed that she has been battling myositis, an incurable autoimmune disease. Myositis is a condition where the body's immune system attacks the muscles, causing pain, weakness, and inflammation. The actor has talked about how the disease makes functioning and working difficult for her.

The star opened up about her illness just a year after her marriage to fellow Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya ended. The two began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. However, there were rumours of a split after Samantha dropped his surname - Akkineni - from her social media in 2020. The following year, the couple was officially divorced.

Samantha was last seen on screen in the Amazon Prime Video show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, in 2024. The Raj & DK series also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead and was part of the Citadel universe created by the Russo Brothers. It was recently reported that Amazon had cancelled season 2 of Honey Bunny. However, the second season of the parent series - starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden - was moving forward. Samantha is currently filming for the Netflix show, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.