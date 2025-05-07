Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts pictures with Raj Nidimoru amid dating rumours; fans say ‘so it's confirmed’

For a few months now, rumours have been swirling that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo. While neither party confirmed nor denied the rumour, they have often been spotted together. Samantha’s latest set of pictures seems enough ‘confirmation’ for fans, leaving them excited. (Also Read: Fans worry after seeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in tears at event. Actor reveals what had happened) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures with Raj Nidimoru makes fans believe they're dating.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pictures with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha posted numerous pictures on her Instagram account, excited about her maiden production, Subham, releasing soon. She wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures. #Subham releases on May 9th,” while sharing pictures with her pets Hash and Saasha, candid moments from the film’s shooting and more. She also posted one picture of her and Raj smiling widely as they click a selfie, and another of Saasha leaning her head on Raj’s shoulder and looking at him as he cracks up.

Fans were focused on her pictures with Raj, even if she posted numerous pictures. One of them commented, “So it's confirmed...... iykyk.......... (in some pic).” Another agreed, “I also thinking same.” An eagle-eyed fan even spotted Raj in a pic she took in an elevator holding a bouquet, “There is raj in the elevator pic!!! omgggg.” Some pointed out, “raj nidimoru in 7th pic.” and others commented on how ‘happy’ she looked with him.

Upcoming work, past relationship

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is now working with him on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. They have also partnered up for the pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs. Raj is married to Shhyamali De, and they share a daughter. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, but they split in 2021.

Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, last year, and Subham is the first film she produced under it. Talking to the press, she stated that she wants to pay equal remuneration to all actors working under her, saying, “Under Tralala Productions, I want to be very careful about every aspect. I believe in equal skill, equal remuneration, and equal experience. As much as possible, I want to make sure that there is equal skill, equal pay and equal experience.”