Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks pretty in pink as she offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple with Raj Nidimoru. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 19, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru fuelled dating rumours as they were seen together at the Tirupati Temple.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into the role of a producer with Subham. The film is gearing up for release next month on May 9. Ahead of the release, the actor paid a visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings on Saturday. The actor was accompanied by director Raj Nidimoru, fuelling dating rumours. (Also read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she doesn't like Hrithik Roshan's looks, rated him below Naga Chaitanya. Watch)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru at Tirupati Balaji Temple.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru at Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Samantha at Tirupati

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a traditional salwar kameez look for the outing. The actor looked stunning in a light pink salwar, and kept her hair untied. In paparazzi videos taken outside the temple premises, the actor was seen getting through the channel amid other devotees present there.

Both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple together. There were other security members present as well. In another video, she was seen offering prayers with the help of a priest present there.

Raj Nidimoru was a co-director on Raj and DK's spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which starred Samantha in the lead. The second season of the show got canned a few days ago. It's worth noting that Raj is married to Shhyamali De.

About her production venture

Samantha launched her production house called Tralala Moving Pictures in December 2023. Speaking about pay disparity between the genders in cinema at BIFFES recently, Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha had told her that she had ensured pay parity for everyone who worked on her first production. She is the first Indian star to ensure pay parity among the cast of her film.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming her upcoming series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Directed by Raj & DK, the show is described as a “gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.”

She also has The Family Man Season 3 in the pipeline, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
