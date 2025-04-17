When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she doesn't like Hrithik Roshan's looks, rated him below Naga Chaitanya. Watch

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu rated Hrithik Roshan's looks lower than Naga Chaitanya

A Reddit user shared a clip from the interview in which Samantha was asked to rate actors based on their looks. She rated Mahesh Babu 10/10 and said, “I don’t even have to think.” When the reporter asked her to rate Hrithik, she replied, “Everyone will kill me, but I don’t like Hrithik’s looks too much,” and gave him a 7/10. She rated Naga Chaitanya 10/10 and Ranbir Kapoor 8/10. When asked about Shahid Kapoor, Samantha said, “Shahid before Kaminey – 5/10, after Kaminey – 9/10.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. However, it was in 2014, during the filming of Autonagar Surya, that they reportedly fell in love. They tied the knot in 2017, but just four years later, they announced their separation. In 2023, Chaitanya revealed that the court had granted them a divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects

Samantha is currently filming her upcoming series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Directed by Raj & DK, the show is described as a “gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.” She also has The Family Man Season 3 in the pipeline, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles. The series is expected to be released in November this year.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It will mark Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut, in which he plays the antagonist. The film will release in theatres on August 14. Hrithik is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4.