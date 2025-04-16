Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores the concept of cycle syncing with nutritionist on her podcast: Is it a wellness trend?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in the April 16 episode of her podcast, sparked an honest conversation around period health with nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary. From tackling PMS struggles and hormonal imbalances to decoding the growing wellness trend of cycle syncing, they explored how women can better understand and support their bodies throughout the menstrual cycle. (Also read: Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle ) In her latest podcast, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sits down with a nutritionist to explore the concept of cycle syncing. (Instagram)

What is cycle syncing

When Samantha asked Rashi about the concept of cycle syncing, she said, "Cycle syncing is basically syncing your lifestyle, your workout, your food, your supplements, the activities you do—all of that based on the four different phases of a cycle."

She went on to explain how the menstrual cycle works in a bit more detail, “Our periods, if it's a 30-day cycle, for example, have four different phases based on which hormone is higher at which time. So, to simplify it, the first phase is the menstrual phase, then comes your follicular phase, then there is ovulation, and then we have the luteal phase, which is the last.”

Rashi further emphasised the importance of understanding this cycle, "It's dominated right, so it's not supposed to be like this. We'll get into why it's like this, and then of course, you menstruate again. So, we have these four phases."

How each phase affects your body and energy levels

The first phase, the menstrual phase, occurs when you're actually bleeding. "That's Day 1 of your cycle," says Rashi. "It typically lasts from Day 1 to Day 5 or 7, depending on the person." This is the time when your body sheds the lining of the uterus, and many women experience a range of physical and emotional changes during this phase.

Next comes the follicular phase, which happens right after your period ends. This is considered the high-energy phase. "Estrogen starts rising, and most women feel amazing, alert, and full of life. It's everyone's favourite phase!" says Rashi. It's during this phase that women often feel their most energised and motivated, making it an ideal time for physical activities, social events, and tackling projects.

Then there's the ovulation phase, which is described as the hero of the cycle. Rashi explains, "Ovulation happens on one day, but we give it a 3-4 day window because sperm can survive that long in the body. Also, it's important to note: real menstruation only happens if you ovulate. Otherwise, it's called a withdrawal bleed." Ovulation is the phase when the egg is released from the ovary, and this is the optimal time for conception.

What is the final phase of menstrual cycle

Finally, the luteal phase is the last phase before menstruation begins again. Here, progesterone takes charge. "Ideally, you should slow down a bit during this time, but many of us don't, which is why PMS often shows up," says Rashi. This phase is known for mood swings, fatigue, and other symptoms that many women associate with premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Rashi emphasises that adjusting your lifestyle during this phase can help manage these symptoms, including reducing stress, eating well, and getting enough rest.

The idea behind cycle syncing, as Rashi elaborated, is to work with the natural flow of these phases instead of against them. She explained that each phase affects the body in different ways, from energy levels to emotions to physical well-being. The goal of cycle syncing is to adapt your diet, exercise, and overall self-care to match the body's needs in each phase, allowing for better balance and well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.