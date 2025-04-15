Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos, shares 5 things that are normal after a high-calorie weekend

Amaka is a nutritionist who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just four months. Amaka keeps sharing weight loss tips, diet hacks and lifestyle tweaks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On April 14, Amaka shared a post on weight loss and addressed high-calorie weekends and cheat meals, and things that are absolutely normal when we choose to indulge into our favourite food items once in a while, while being on a strict calorie-deficit diet. Also read | Fitness coach says these 10 habits are ‘easiest way to lose body fat’: Cut out carbs in evening to late night snacking Things that are absolutely normal when we choose to indulge into our favourite food items once in a while, while being on a strict calorie-deficit diet. (Shutterstock)

“Here are 5 things that are normal, and you don’t need to panic about. Know how to get back fast on track after an overindulging weekend,” she wrote.

1. Temporal weight gain:

The scale usually goes up to 1-3 kg, but most of it is normally water retention from extra carbs and sodium.

Here’s what you can do: Don’t feel bad, don’t eat lesser by punishing yourself. Instead, drink a lot of water, and go back to your normal calorie deficit meal portions.

2. You feel bloated and your face feels puffy:

This is due to over consumption of processed foods, salty snacks over the weekend which lead to water retention and bloating.

Here’s what you can do: Resume back with eating high fiber foods, exercise and drink a lot of water, ginger tea/shot; this will help you de-bloat and feel better.

3. Increased hunger and cravings:

This is totally normal, because you overate on refined carbs, sugar over the weekend.

Here’s what you can do: Start your day with a high protein meal to stabilise hunger and keep you energised.

4. Low energy and sluggishness:

Processed high calorie meals can leave you feeling sluggish and tired.

Here's what you can do: Start your day with low impact exercises to give you energy, keep you refreshed and help you ease back into your routine.

5. Feeling guilt, anger and regret:

One day, or a weekend won’t ruin your progress unless you want it to.

Here’s what you can do: Get back on track to your normal routine, and plan ahead next time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.