Fitness coach says these 10 habits are ‘easiest way to lose body fat’: Cut out carbs in evening to late night snacking

A healthy lifestyle is achieved with disciplined routines, a nutritious diet, and rigorous workout schedules. They play a crucial role when you are trying to lose weight or burn fat. For instance, irregular sleep, dehydration, low-nutrition diet, etc could slow down your progress. Check out these fat loss tips to aid your weight loss journey. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 12, fitness coach Vimal Rajput dropped 10 easiest ways to aid a fat loss journey. In a post, titled ‘10 easiest ways to lose body FAT OVERNIGHT’, Vimal listed the essential things you need to remember.

1. Drink water before bed

Getting enough water daily is important for your physical and mental health. Per Vimal, staying hydrated supports metabolism and helps your body process waste efficiently.

Meanwhile, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drinking water can prevent dehydration, which may cause unclear thinking, mood change, overheating, constipation, and kidney stones. Water has no calories, so replacing sugary drinks with plain water can help reduce caloric intake.

2. Get quality sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep daily. Poor sleep disrupts hormones (like cortisol) that can increase fat storage, Vimal stressed.

Moreover, getting less than seven hours of sleep a night on a regular basis has been linked with poor health. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can lead to weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and depression.

3. Avoid late-night snacking

“Avoid eating within 2-3 hours before bed to give your body time to digest and promote fat burning,” the fitness coach wrote.

4. Consume a high-protein dinner

Protein is an essential nutrient during weight loss. “A high-protein meal (chicken, fish or tofu) helps boost metabolism and promotes muscle repair during sleep,” the fitness coach wrote.

5. Cut out carbs in the evening

When you reduce carb consumption before bed, it helps lower your insulin levels and encourages your body to burn fat for energy.

6. Engage in light evening exercise

Activities like walking, yoga or light cardio can help boost metabolism before bed. Therefore, engage in these low-intensity exercises.

7. Drink herbal tea

“Teas like green tea, chamomile, or ginger can support digestion and metabolism,” Vimal wrote.

8. Lower bed temperature.

Sleeping in a cool room (60-76F or 15-20 degrees Celsius) can increase your body’s calorie burn as it works to stay warm.

9. Reduce stress levels

Practising mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing is another way to aid your fat loss journey. The fitness coach stressed that this lowers cortisol and hormones linked to belly fat.

10. Stay away from alcohol

Alcohol can impair sleep quality and slow down fat metabolism. Therefore, avoid drinking before bed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.