Orry opens up on bizarre weight loss journey, starving himself to shed kilos: ‘You can’t be fat and famous’

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for being everywhere and anywhere, especially with his famous friends, including star kids and celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgn, and others. Now, in an interview with Screen, Orry is opening up about his weight loss journey. Right: A picture of Orry from 2023, when the influencer claimed he was 'really fat'; left: A recent photo of Orry.

‘You can’t be fat and famous’

In a video posted on YouTube on April 12, Orry shared that before he became famous, he wanted to lose weight because, per the social media influencer, ‘you can't be fat and famous’. “In the beginning of 2023, I was really fat. I was really large. I was 70-something kilos. And this is pre-Ozempic. And it’s the year I decided to get famous. But you can’t be fat and famous. That’s not how it works. No one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy walk around on TV,” Orry revealed.

To lose weight, Orry decided to starve himself. “Some days, I’d wake up with neck pain because I’d fall asleep on my toilet after throwing up my dinner. But it worked, and I lost the weight! That’s cheating technically, but I did what I had to to get where I wanted to get,” recalled Orry.

‘If you use Ozempic, that’s cheating…’

Talking about taking shortcuts to lose weight, like starving himself, Orry said, “I do support cheating. Not in a game, perhaps, because if you win, the satisfaction isn’t there, but in life. If you use Ozempic, that’s cheating, but I’d support that. If you were in love with one man or woman and another man or woman at the same time, I’d support you. If you’re a bodybuilder and you take steroids, I’d support that. Do what you got to do to get where you want to get.”

Why is starving yourself harmful?

Starving yourself all day wrecks your metabolism and makes fat loss harder. According to a study, researchers found that starvation also leads to cell death, which isn't good for your body. To lose weight, your body needs to be in a calorie deficit, which means expending more calories through exercise, consuming fewer calories from food, or both. However, a larger calorie deficit doesn’t always mean you’ll lose weight and keep it off.

