Hotel body reacts after Orry, 7 others booked for allegedly consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine: When in Katra…

Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, has cautioned that alcohol should be avoided as long as one is in Katra to maintain the sanctity of Mata Vaishno Devi. His appeal came after socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, and seven others were allegedly found consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

"Today, the position of the Katra is that it is (alcohol) banned here. Garlic and onion are not used in the vegetables to maintain the sanctity of the Mata Vaishno Devi... Today, indeed, they have consumed it (alcohol) inside the room, but despite that, as long as you are in Katra, you should take care of it (not take alcohol). This is our thinking", Rakesh told ANI.

"I was asked by many people how the hotel owner didn't see it (consuming alcohol). I have spoken with the hotel," he said.

Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani (Orry) was among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

As per a press release from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet is not allowed inside cottage suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishno devi pilgrimage."

The release noted, "Sensing the gravity of the matter, strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters, thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places, which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

As per the release, the team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith.