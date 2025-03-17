Orry, 7 others booked for allegedly consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine; J&K Police promise ‘strict’ action

Bollywood's BFF Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, and 7 others have been booked by J&K Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine. News agency ANI reported on Monday that the state police has filed an FIR against eight persons, including Orry, for consuming alcohol in a prohibited zone in Katra. (Also read: Orry trolled for saying his touch helped a couple get pregnant. Reddit says he is going the Urvashi Rautela way) Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, booked for allegedly consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi shrine.

FIR against Orry for drinking in Katra

ANI reported, “As per police, FIR was registered against eight people, including socialite influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra.”

According to Times Now, the other accused include a Russian national, Anastasila Arzamaskina, who accompanied Orry and his friends to Katra. An FIR (No. 72/25) has been lodged at the Katra Police Station, listing Orry, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Arzamaskina as the primary accused. They are charged with violating the District Magistrate’s order and allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Cottage Suit area in Katra, where the group allegedly consumed alcohol, has strict rules against non-vegetarian food and intoxicants due to its proximity to the Vaishno Devi shrine, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Hinduism.

A Reasi Police official told Times Now, "A special team, under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra, and SHO Katra, was formed to investigate the matter. Notices will be sent to all accused individuals, including Orry, instructing them to join the probe. SSP Reasi has reiterated that anyone violating the law, especially by indulging in activities like alcohol or drug consumption at religious sites, will be dealt with strictly."

All about Orry

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is a content creator and social media personality best known for his proximity to several Gen Z and young Millennial Bollywood stars. The Mumbai resident is known to attend several Bollywood parties and is said to be close to stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.