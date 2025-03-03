Menu Explore
Orry trolled for saying his touch helped a couple get pregnant. Reddit says he is going the Urvashi Rautela way

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 03, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Many social media users are saying that Orry is taking a page out of Urvashi Rautela's playbook, who is known for eyebrow-raising statements.

Socialite-influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has found himself at the center of a controversy after claiming that his touch helped a couple conceive a child after eight years of marriage. The remark has sparked widespread ridicule and criticism, with many drawing parallels between Orry's comments and those of actor Urvashi Rautela. Also read: Urvashi Rautela's Gossip Girl crossover: Fans confused as she poses with Ed Westwick, Orry at IND vs PAK match

Recently, Orry was seen hanging out with Urvashi in Dubai.(Instagram)
Recently, Orry was seen hanging out with Urvashi in Dubai.(Instagram)

Orry faces backlash

In an interview with ABP Live, Orry was asked about a lot of people saying that his touch is magical. Giving a response to the query, he revealed that he once touched a friend, following which his wife got pregnant. The video has surfaced on Reddit.

During the interview, he said that he accepts money to perform at weddings, following which the interviewer asked about the perception behind his ‘touch’.

“People believe that my touch has the power to make them feel rejuvenated and to make them feel younger. I don't go around telling people like, ‘oh, my touch can do this’. People just happen to believe it and I'm not stopping them,” he said.

Orry added, “Once this man who wanted to get his wife pregnant, they were married for eight years and never conceived. I touched him and three months later, his wife conceived. He called me and told me this. I'm not getting into the (doctors’) business. I just know I gave them the touch... And she got pregnant after eight years. I touched him, and three months later, she got pregnant. Maybe it is a coincidence, maybe it is not. I'm not saying it, he said it”.

Fans react

Many social media users are saying that Orry is taking a page out of Urvashi's playbook, who is known for her unconventional and often eyebrow-raising statements.

“He wants to get that clout so desperately! He’s kinda using the Urvashi strategy,” one user commented, with another sharing, “His special touch lmao. He knows what he's doing”.

“He looks so fake doing this!!!!! He is trying to go urvashi’s way,” wrote one user. One user shared, “I won't be surprised if someone posts next, guess who is the man who got his wife pregnant after 8 years of their marriage because orry touched him?”

One user called him “Nepo Baba”, with another sharing, “Wondering who is more pathetic..the interviewer or this questionable creature or me for watching this”.

“How many stupid people now actually Bollywood has its kind blowing All the nepo kids , this orry , Urvashi , Kangana , how can people be so brainless,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, recently, Orry was seen hanging out with Urvashi. He was there with her at the India vs Pakistan cricket match on February 23, 2025, in Dubai. He was also present at her birthday bash.

